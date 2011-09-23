LONDON, Sept 23 The FTSE Small Cap index drops 0.9 percent around midday, but outperforms much bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps down 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, as an earlier rally evaporates in choppy trade.

Abbeycrest drops 15.4 percent as the international jewellery designer and manufacturer's group finance director, Simon Lazenby says he will resign from the firm's board with effect from December 31 2011.

Group NBT jumps 21.1 percent as private equity firm Hg Capital launches a 550 pence a share recommended cash offer for the domain name supplier, a 22.5 percent premium to the group's closing share price on Thursday, and valuating the firm at around 153 million pounds.

At the same time, Group NBT posts full-year results showing a rise in underlying pretax profit to 9.6 million pounds, ahead of Brewin Dophin's 9.3 million pounds estimate.

