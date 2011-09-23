Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.9 percent lower and the FTSE 250 falls 0.7 percent, both underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Synchronica drops nearly 32 percent as the next-generation mobile messaging firm's CEO Carsten Brinkschulte and its head of marketing Angus Dent both quit the company and a trading update from the group proves disappointing, says broker Northland Capital Partners.

"Forecasts, rating and price target are under review but we will downgrade forecasts for FY11, FY12 and FY13 to reflect the disruption caused by the departures," Northland says in a note.

Group NBT surges 21.4 percent as private equity firm Hg Capital launches a 550 pence a share recommended cash offer for the domain name supplier, a 22.5 percent premium to the group's closing share price on Thursday, and valuating the firm at around 153 million pounds.

At the same time, Group NBT posts full-year results showing a rise in underlying pretax profit to 9.6 million pounds, ahead of Brewin Dophin's 9.3 million pounds estimate.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net