Shares in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) jump 3.6 percent to the top of a 1.9 percent weaker blue-chip index after European regulators recommend approval of the German drugmaker's biggest pipeline drug, Xarelto, for use in the mass market of stroke prevention.

The European commission usually follows the regulator recommendation within three months, a German trader says. "More important, though, is the U.S. regulatory decision, which is due for early November, and the filing of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (competing drug) apixaban," he says.

Should the BMS drug be cleared, the trader says it is unlikely Xarelto will reach 2 billion euros ($2,7 billion) in peak sales, which the company has said. ($1 = 0.743 Euros)

To see a story, please click Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net