Shares in Europe's largest steel and metals trader Kloeckner & CO (KCOGn.DE) are indicated 3 percent lower in pre-market trade after the company's CEO tells DAF Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen the company has seen no rebound in demand since the end of the summer, adding the situation is "relatively critical".

"Negative remarks on business development should outweigh potentially increased takeover hopes," a trader says. Kloeckner's CEO says nothing could be ruled out when asked whether the company has become a takeover candidate following the strong drop in its share price.

Kloeckner earlier this month said it planned to sell low-margin businesses as part of a cost-cutting effort that it expects will boost operating profit in the face of a slowing economy.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net