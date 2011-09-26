Shares in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) are indicated 0.8 percent higher in pre-market trade after Alpharadin, an experimental drug it develops with Norwegian biotech Algeta , prolongs the lives of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

"(This is) slightly positive for Bayer share, even though fast-track status in the U.S. (has) already (been) reached earlier for the Alpharadin indication," a trader says.

Sales of Alpharadin are expected to reach $662 million by 2015, according to consensus forecasts from Thomson Reuters Pharma.

