European stock index futures point to sharp losses as reports that European leaders are working on new ways to stop the contagion from the Greek debt crisis fail to reassure investors, with the euro dropping to around 1.3375 against the dollar.

At 0621 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 1.5 to 2.1 percent.

Despite Friday's late rally, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares posted a weekly loss of 5.9 percent last week.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ARYZTA AG FINAL

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):

0800 IT Consumer Confidence

0800 DE Ifo Business Climate

1400 US New Homes

Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)