European shares pare early losses and turn positive as recently-hammered banks bounce back, eclipsing sharp losses in mining shares, hit by fears over a global economic slowdown.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 885.80 points, with BNP Paribas up 5.2 percent while Rio Tinto is down 2.2 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net