UK and Nordic banks remain among UBS' top banking sector picks as they are "bystanders in any but the most extreme Eurozone scenarios", with Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), SHB (SHBa.ST) and Lloyds Banking Group as all "core buys".

The broker says it continues "to see impairment, funding and capital challenges in Spain", however, and keeps its "sell" ratings on Santander , Sabadell , Popular and Bankinter .

