The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.5 percent in early trade, underforming more modest falls by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively, in fairly volatile trade at the start of the last week of September.

Axis Shield loses 3 percent as U.S. medical diagnostics firm Alere lowers the acceptance threshold for its 460-pence hostile takeover for its British peer to more than 50 percent of voting rights, down from 90 percent previously, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

"Absent a white knight bidder or Axis opening up its books and agreeing a offer with Alere, a higher offer is looking increasingly unlikely," says Investec Securities in a note downgrading its rating for Axis Shield to "hold" from "buy".

Finsbury Food gains 6.1 percent as the leading cake and bread manufacturer posts an 8.3 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit before tax to 5.8 million pounds, up from 5.4 million pounds, on revenue up 12.6 percent to 189.6 million pounds.

"This growth, in difficult trading conditions, is in our view a creditable performance, as is the cash generation, which for a second year came in stronger than expected," says Panmure Gordon in a note raising its target price for Finsbury Food to 33 pence from 30 pence and repeating its "buy" rating.

