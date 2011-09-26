Shares in Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo rise 6 percent as Italian lenders outperform the sector with traders citing excessively low valuations for banking stocks and a surge in liquidity seeking reinvestment after the recent losses suffered by safe-haven precious metals.

The stock has lost about 40 percent of its value since a sell-off in Italian assets started in early July due to a widening euro zone debt crisis.

"The fall in recent months has been excessive," a Milan-based trader says requesting anonymity.

"Add to this the heavy blows suffered in the last few days by gold and silver -- two of the assets where liquidity had lately been parked."

The head of Intesa SP tells an Italian newspaper on Monday the bank could avoid tapping the wholesale funding market for two years if market conditions became particularly unfavourable.

Shares in domestic peers UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi rise about 4 percent, also outperforming a 3 percent increase in the euro zone banking stock index . Smaller rival UBI Banca surges 7 percent.

