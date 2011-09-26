The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent by midday, bucking a turnaround by both the blue chips and the mid caps , up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively in strong and volatile trade.

Axis Shield loses 2.2 percent as U.S. medical diagnostics firm Alere lowers the acceptance threshold for its 460-pence hostile takeover for its British peer to more than 50 percent of voting rights, down from 90 percent previously, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

"Absent a white knight bidder or Axis opening up its books and agreeing a offer with Alere, a higher offer is looking increasingly unlikely," says Investec Securities in a note downgrading its rating for Axis Shield to "hold" from "buy".

Flying Brands (FBD_u.L) jumps 17.4 percent after the British multi-channel retailer agrees the sale of non-core property assets to JAJ Properties for 2.1 million pounds plus 10 pct of any eventual development profits.

The firm says it will use use part of the proceeds to pay off its existing 1.7 million pounds bank term loan, and says it continues to explore ways of maximizing the value of its remaining property assets.

