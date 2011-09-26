The FTSE Small Cap index close 0.4 percent lower, lagging gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively after another volatile session.

Axis Shield sheds 11 percent as U.S. medical diagnostics firm Alere lowers the acceptance threshold for its 460-pence hostile takeover for its British peer to more than 50 percent of voting rights, down from 90 percent previously, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

"Absent a white knight bidder or Axis opening up its books and agreeing a offer with Alere, a higher offer is looking increasingly unlikely," says Investec Securities in a note downgrading its rating for Axis Shield to "hold" from "buy".

Flying Brands (FBD_u.L) adds 17.4 percent after the British multi-channel retailer agrees the sale of non-core property assets to JAJ Properties for 2.1 million pounds plus 10 pct of any eventual development profits.

The firm says it will use use part of the proceeds to pay off its existing 1.7 million pounds bank term loan, and says it continues to explore ways of maximizing the value of its remaining property assets.

