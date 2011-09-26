European shares pare gains into the Wall Street open but remain higher as hopes for fresh political and central bank action to address the region's debt crisis buoys financials.

At 1343 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 1.5 percent at 895.15 points, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.8 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Insurance index up 4.6 percent.

Among U.S. indexes, the Dow Jones industrial average is up 1 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 is up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq composite is up 0.6 percent.

