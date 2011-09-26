Shares in Husqvarna (HUSQb.ST) fall 8.1 percent to their lowest level since March 2009 after the outdoor power tools maker warns third-quarter operating profit will land at 100 million crowns ($14.6 million), against a year-earlier 411 million, hit by slowing demand.

One analyst who declines to be identified says the guidance is clearly weaker than expected. "They are saying here that profits will be really bad, and that is why the shares are down," he says.

"This is a good old profit warning for the third quarter. Now the second-quarter profit makes up half the yearly profit, and already that was weak, so the year is lost."

Husqvarna's previous outlook, given in July, had been for lower shipments than a year ago.

Another analyst says he had forecast a weak quarter, but the guidance is even worse than expected. "Not much will happen now until spring, since it's low season, so the share will be dead for a while."

Reuters messaging rm://anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net