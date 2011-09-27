European stock index futures point to strong gains, adding to the previous session's rally, on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 2.4 to 2.7 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 1.8 percent higher at 897.58 points on Monday, following a 0.8-percent gain on Friday. The index, however, remains down 20 percent this year.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC PRELIM

NEOPOST SA Q2

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Jabil Circuit Inc

Q1 2012 Paychex Inc

Q4 Walgreen

MAJOR MACRO ECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE GfK index Oct

0800 EZ M3 Aug

1000 GB CBI dist trad Sep

1145 US ICSC chain w/e

1300 US C/Shiller Jul

1400 US Cons conf'ce Sep

1400 US Rich Fed comp/srvs/manu Sep

