European stock index futures point to strong gains, adding to the previous session's rally, on rising expectation of fresh euro zone measures to contain Greece's debt crisis.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 2.4 to 2.7 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 1.8 percent higher at 897.58 points on Monday, following a 0.8-percent gain on Friday. The index, however, remains down 20 percent this year.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC PRELIM
NEOPOST SA Q2
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Jabil Circuit Inc
Q1 2012 Paychex Inc
Q4 Walgreen
MAJOR MACRO ECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0600 DE GfK index Oct
0800 EZ M3 Aug
1000 GB CBI dist trad Sep
1145 US ICSC chain w/e
1300 US C/Shiller Jul
1400 US Cons conf'ce Sep
1400 US Rich Fed comp/srvs/manu Sep
