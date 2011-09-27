Shares in International Personal Finance rise 10 percent to top a 2 percent stronger UK mid-cap index , buoyed by a JPMorgan note that raises it to "neutral" from "underweight" on valuation grounds.

Down 27 percent since Aug. 5, against a fall of 6 percent for the FTSE All Share index , if a third-quarter update "can reassure on current trading", the stock should recover some ground lost during the selloff, the broker says.

JPMorgan says it prefers Provident Financial on a relative value basis, however.

