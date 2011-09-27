Shares in Italy's largest utility Enel rise nearly 4 percent, supported by the issue of a 1.5 billion euros power tariff bond in Spain, where Enel is active, and on strong dividend yield hopes.

About 52 percent of the bond proceeds go to Enel unit Endesa and this can bode well for Enel's credit rating, Italy's Mediobanca says in a research note, adding that the Spanish bond issue is good news.

"There are some attractive stocks looking at dividend yields ... (Enel) is one of the dividend stories," a Milan trader says adding the Spain tariff bond issue is probably also supporting the stock.

