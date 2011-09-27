Commodities remain "the biggest risk of all," Societe Generale asset allocators say in a note, and related equities are likely to continue to feel the pinch.

"A combination of a rising USD, a global slowdown and a hard landing in China would spell a significant commodities de-rating: Energy and Base Metals remain most at risk," they say.

Commodity-related assets such as the Australian dollar , Canadian dollar , Rouble and Norwegian crown , as well as equities linked to basic industries and oil are "thus likely to remain under pressure," they add.

