The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.8 percent in early trade, underperforming much bigger rises by both the blue chips and the midcaps , up 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively.

Topps Tiles jumps nearly 15 percent after the tile and wood flooring retailer says it expects full-year profits to be in line with expectations.

Numis Securities lifts its rating on Topps to "buy", seeing the shares as undervalued.

Vectura Group climbs more than 2 percent as its Swiss partner Novartis submits its NVA237 smoker's cough drug to EU regulators, triggering a $5 million milestone payment for the British company and starting the countdown to potential approval.

