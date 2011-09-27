Shares in Metro rise 4 percent in a 3-percent stronger DAX , buoyed by a HSBC sector note in which the broker upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and lowers the target price to 40 euros from 54 euros.

"The European food retail sector currently trades at a P/E discount to its historical relative valuation despite offering visibility," HSBC says in a note.

"With Eurozone inflation expected to accelerate, we continue to like stocks with food exposure," it adds, citing Casino , up 1.8 percent, as one such firm.

Elsewhere in the note, Tesco , up 1.2 percent, is upgraded to "neutral" from "underweight"; and Delhaize , down 0.3 percent, is kept at "neutral", albeit with a target price cut to 49 euros from 61 euros.

The STOXX Europe 600 Retail index , meanwhile, is up 1.7 percent.

