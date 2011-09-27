The FTSE Small Cap index gains 1.1 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps , both up 2.3 percent.

Diploma rises almost 8 percent after the technical products supplier says it expects full-year pretax profit at the top end of market expectations on higher revenue, as trading remains strong across all segments.

Topps Tiles jumps nearly 17 percent after the tile and wood flooring retailer says it expects full-year profits to be in line with expectations.

Numis Securities lifts its rating on Topps to "buy", seeing the shares as undervalued.

