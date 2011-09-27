European shares stay higher as Wall Street gains in early trade on optimism that policymakers in Europe are putting together a plan that could tackle the region's debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 3.6 percent at 929.87 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average is up 1.8 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 is 1.7 percent higher and the Nasdaq composite is up 1.5 percent.

Banking stocks in Europe feature among the top performers on the hopes of a coordinated plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 5.2 percent.

