Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 2 percent higher, underperforming both the blue chips , up 4 percent, and the midcaps , up 2.9 percent.

Albemarle & Bond adds 1.3 percent after reporting a higher full-year pretax profit, bolstered by its pawnbroking business and strong contributions from gold buying, and says it expects record gold prices to aid growth in the new financial year.

Vectura Group climbs 3.8 percent as its Swiss partner Novartis submits its NVA237 smoker's cough drug to EU regulators, triggering a $5 million milestone payment for the British company and starting the countdown to potential approval.

