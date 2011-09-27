MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

SMITHS GROUP PLC PRELIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q1 2012 Darden Restaurants Inc

Q4 Family Dollar Stores Inc

Q3 McCormick & Co Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0000 DE CPI prelim Sep

0000 DE HICP pre Sep

0530 FR GDP R Q2

0600 DE Import prc Aug

0800 IT Bus conf'ce Sep

1100 US Mortgage index w/e

1230 US Durable goods Aug

1230 US New orders XT Aug

---- FINNISH PARLIAMENT VOTE ON EFSF, HELSINKI

Finnish Parliament to vote on European Financial

Stability Facility (EFSF).

---- FRENCH GOVT PRESENTS 2012 BUDGET

French Government presents its 2012 budget in both

houses of parliament.

