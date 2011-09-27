MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SMITHS GROUP PLC PRELIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Darden Restaurants Inc
Q4 Family Dollar Stores Inc
Q3 McCormick & Co Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0000 DE CPI prelim Sep
0000 DE HICP pre Sep
0530 FR GDP R Q2
0600 DE Import prc Aug
0800 IT Bus conf'ce Sep
1100 US Mortgage index w/e
1230 US Durable goods Aug
1230 US New orders XT Aug
---- FINNISH PARLIAMENT VOTE ON EFSF, HELSINKI
Finnish Parliament to vote on European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF).
---- FRENCH GOVT PRESENTS 2012 BUDGET
French Government presents its 2012 budget in both
houses of parliament.
Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net