Markets are pricing in a Greek default of 50 percent but a haircut of up to 60 percent may be needed to put the country's finances on a sustainable footing, Neil Dwane, CIO Europe at RCM, a company of Allianz Global Investors, says in a note.

While there is also a growing acceptance of the need to recapitalise the Greek and French lenders most exposed to a default -- either through a supersized bailout fund or new, special purpose vehicle -- much uncertainty remains.

Politically, whilst in the process of approving the second Greek package, the European Union and Germany are "unlikely to want to be bounced into a new mega-EU peripherals plus banks rescue plan before receiving the clear undertaking that all EU Governments will be managed properly in the future," Dwane says.

While equities outside the United States have moved to adjust to a lower growth outlook and are underowned in the European Union, they offer "two or three times the yield of most sovereign bond markets".

"The World is suffering from excess and excessive debt, such that default and inflation inevitably beckon. Equities are the answer, not the problem, but remain whipsawed by events which are not of most corporates' making," Dwane says.

