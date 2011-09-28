BofA Merrill Lynch raises its tactical European equity allocation for the fourth quarter to "neutral", saying although risks remain high with the region's sovereign debt crisis, the downside is more limited after their recent underperformance.

"Both positioning and performance lead us to increase our weighting this quarter: Europe is already the consensus UW and the market has lost nearly 30 percent since its 2011 peak in early May," BofA Merrill Lynch says in a note.

"Nevertheless, we expect the U.S. will continue to outperform Europe. And without a debt restructuring and/or bank recapitalisation, European equities will not get the catalyst they need to move to break out their bear market."

