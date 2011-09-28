Shares in Johnson Matthey rise 2.7 percent to a four-week high, making them among the top gainers in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after both JPMorgan and UBS upgrade the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to "overweight" and "buy", respectively.

JPMorgan also raises its rating on Air Liquide , DSM and Umicore to "overweight" in a European sector wide note, in which it lowers its earnings forecast for the chemcial sector by an average of 6 percent for 2011 and 16 percent for 2012 on slowing growth in the United States and Europe.

The U.S. bank also lowers Arkema to "neutral" and Clariant and Lanxess to "underweight".

However, UBS, which also reduces the sector's EPS forecasts by 3 percent this year and 11 percent for 2012, cuts Air Liquide, Givaudan and Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) to "neutral". Apart from Johnson Matthey, UBS also upgrades K+S (SDFGn.DE) to "buy".

DSM is up 0.7 percent and Umicore adds 0.3 percent, while Clariant, Arkema, Air Liquide, Lanxess and Givaudan are down between 0.4 and 3.8 percent.

