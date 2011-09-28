Shares in British gas producer BG Group advances 2.7 percent following newspaper reports that it could face a takeover bid from a Chinese oil group, and investment bank Goldman Sachs adds the company to its "Conviction List" of stocks to buy, citing its "attractive exposure to Brazil and LNG (liquefied natural gas)."

BG is frequently the subject of takeover rumours, as its Brazilian interests and high-growth gas assets internationally are seen as of key interest to potential acquirors. Industry sources had said they expect BG to sell part of its interests in Brazil as the success there is such that the finds risk making the company overly exposed to one area.

