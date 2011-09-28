Credit Suisse Private Banking is "tactically underweight" banks in its global equity allocation, citing the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and the lack of recapitalisation of banks in the currency bloc.

However, it keeps banks "neutral" on a six-to-12-month view.

It also downgrades energy and media to "neutral" from "overweight" and transport to "underweight" from "neutral" on a six-to-12-month horizon, though it upgrades healthcare and food products to "neutral" from "underweight", it says in its monthly report.

In regional asset allocation, it raises the UK to "overweight" because of valuation, investor positioning and stimulative monetary conditions.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net