Shares in Domino's Pizza UK & IRL Plc drop 4.6 percent, having gained in value by nearly a third over the past month, after the pizza delivery firm's third quarter sales growth disappoints some analysts.

Domino's, which runs the British and Irish franchises of the global delivery brand, says sales at shops open more than a year rise by 3.9 percent in the third quarter to Sept. 25, boosted by sales of its new stuffed crust and 'Gourmet' ranges and sponsorship of the Ant and Dec TV show, 'Red or Black'.

Panmure Gordon analyst Simon French says that rate of growth was slower than the 5.5 percent he forecast.

"Bearing in mind this quarter had the full benefit of stuffed crust, Gourmet pizza and upweighted advertising spend, including the sponsorship of 'Red or Black', we think the market will be disappointed with the update," French said.

Liberum Capital analyst Patrick Coffey describes Domino's performance in the quarter as "solid, not spectacular".

Peel Hunt analyst Paul Hickman downgrades the stock to 'hold' from 'buy', saying the shares are currently "close to fair value".

