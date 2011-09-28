Despite falling equity prices across Europe, there has been a sharp rise in the purchase of European blue-chip American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on U.S. exchanges, with a 117 percent year-on-year jump in ADR trades in August, says Chris Hanley, Regional Manager UK and Ireland, for BNY Mellon.

"Issuance of European ADRs has hit record levels in 2011 with 34.4 billion depositary receipts being traded globally compared to 31.5 billion for 2010 -- a 9 percent year-on-year increase. However, for August the figures show a dramatic 117 percent increase from 2.9 billion ADRs traded in August 2010 rising to 6.3 billion ADRs in August 2011," Hanley says.

This increased demand is coming from U.S. institutional and retail investors who are looking for exposure to European blue chip companies offering high dividends, the BNY Mellon regional manager adds.

Three of the highest traded stocks currently are Alcatel-Lucent , Vodafone and BP , Hanley says, with Alcatel Lucent accounting for over $2.5 billion alone.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net