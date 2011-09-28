Shares in Cairn Energy decline 3.9 percent, making the British oil firm one of the top faller's on the UK blue-chip index , after it says it drilled its third dry hole of the year in its key exploration region off the coast of Greenland.

"This result is unsurprising given previous updates and we believe the market is now not pricing in any positive news from Greenland, understandable given results to date," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose says.

Evolution analysts say Cairn's "miserable luck continues."

Cairn, whose drilling campaign in Greenland last year was also unsuccessful, has two more rolls of the dice in Greenland in 2011 with two further wells being drilled.

To read more, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net