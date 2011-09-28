Credit Suisse needs to see a "significant improvement of Europe's bailout structure" before they revise their "underweight" rating on continental Europe, it says in a note.

A boost in rescue funds to at least 1-1.5 trillion euros; ECB buying of peripheral European debt, under conditionality; a TALF-like facility and bank recapitalisations; "a credible timeline for the approval process as well as a plausible funding plan of the increased facility," would all be needed, it adds.

Even then, implementation risk would remain and would be unlikely to limit fiscal tightening in the euro area in 2012.

Top picks in a 'positive' scenario are the DAX , Italy , "which does not have a solvency, but a liquidity problem", with Enel a favoured play; and European insurance, for example Aviva , Prudential and Allianz , among others.

