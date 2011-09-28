The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent in early trade, outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , which both drop 0.8 percent after sharp gains in the previous session.

Begbies Traynor jumps 13 percent after the corporate insolvencies firm says trading in its continuing business in the first-quarter has been in line with market expectations.

Liontrust Asset Management sheds 3.5 percent as the fund manager says its assets fell by more than 6 percent in its first-half, despite pulling in new client money in August, after slumping stock markets hit its core range of equity funds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net