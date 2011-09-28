The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 percent approaching midday, lagging modest recoveries by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 0.1 percent after rallying from earlier falls following sharp gains in the previous session.

Phorm adds 7.9 percent after the internet adverting group unveils the deployment in Romania of its Discover internet personalisation engine and the open internet exchange.

Cenkos Securities gains 8.1 percent after the stockbroker reports a 34 percent jump in underlying operating profit for the first-half in spite of a slowdown in activity levels caused by increased economic turmoil.

