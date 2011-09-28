Shares in Smiths Group rise 2.4 percent, the second-top gainer in a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, after it posts forecast-beating full-year profits, prompting Investec to reiterate its "buy" rating.

The broker, which has a 1,100 pence price target on the stock, says it views the results as "solid given current macroeconomic uncertainty".

While the outlook is "predictably cautious", the broker says it will likely upgrade full-year 2012 forecasts by around 3 percent.

"Any upgrade will be margin driven as we stay conservative on revenue. We retain our Buy recommendation, viewing the group as a strong set of assets fundamentally undervalued at these levels," Investec adds.

Elsewhere, Evolution Securities rates the firm as "reduce" with a 910 pence target, while Numis ranks it as a "hold", with a target of 1,040 pence.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net