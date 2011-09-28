Shares in GKN shed 2.2 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Goldman Sachs cuts its target price for the automotive parts firm and reiterates its "sell" rating in a sub-sector review.

Goldman Sachs trims its target price for GKN to 302 pence from 307 pence as its cuts EBIT forecasts across the sector.

"Anticipating declining car sales in Europe we have cut our 2012 and 2013 global production forecasts by circa 2 percent in each year. Assuming more difficult pricing, this reduced our 2012 and 2013 EBIT forecasts for the European suppliers by 9 percent in each year," the broker says in a note.

In Europe, Goldman also reduces its target prices for all GKN's automotive parts peers and repeats its "sell" ratings on Elringklinger (ZILGn.DE) and Autoliv .

The broker says its key picks in the sector remain Faurecia , Valeo , Nokian , and Continental , all of which are "buy" rated.

"Despite our lower earnings forecasts, we still see, on average, 84 percent potential upside to the European supplier stocks over the next 12 months. In our view, suppliers are well positioned to achieve sustainably better returns, largely driven by secular growth in emerging market car demand," adds Goldman.

