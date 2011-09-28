Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent lower, faring better than both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Liontrust Asset Management loses 7.6 percent as the fund manager says its assets fell by more than 6 percent in its first-half, despite pulling in new client money in August, after slumping stock markets hit its core range of equity funds.

Begbies Traynor gains 2.2 percent after the corporate insolvencies firm says trading in its continuing business in the first-quarter has been in line with market expectations.

