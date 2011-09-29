European stock index futures point to a lower start for equities as investors worry about the outcome of a German vote on new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for the Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for the France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.4 to 0.6 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
H & M HENNES & MAURITZ Q3 (HMb.ST)
U.S. COMPANIES
Micron Technology Inc Q4
MACRO (GMT)
0600 GB NW House Price
0755 DE Unemployment
0830 GB Mortgage
0900 EZ Business Climate
1230 US GDP Final
1230 US Core PCE
1230 US Jobless Claims
1400 US Pending Homes
Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net