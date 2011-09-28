Shares in Man Group drop 19.2 percent, by far the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.3 percent, as the world's largest-listed hedge fund manager says clients withdrew money over the summer months at the fastest pace since early 2009, leading Credit Suisse to cut its estimates and target price for the firm.

Man Group says clients pulled out a net $2.6 billion in the three months to end-September, making the latest quarter the worst for the group since shortly after the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Credit Suisse says a combination of lower assets under management and performance fees, plus a change in its analyst modelling assumptions, leads it to cut its pretax profit forecasts for Man Group by 27 percent to $332 million pounds for the 9 month to Dec 31 2011, and by 22 percent to $751 million for full-year 2012.

The broker also lowers its sum-of-the-parts-based target price for Man Group to 255 pence from 295 pence to reflect the lower earnings forecasts,.

But Credit Suisse retains its "outperform" rating on the stock as it believes that, despite the near term challenging market outlook and consequential impact on near term investor appetite, the recent performance of its flagship AHL hedge fund bodes well for medium term flows.

Killik & Co. also keeps its "buy" stance on Man Group shares, although it says the trading update is "clearly disappointing".

"Although part of this is profit taking following a strong run-up in the shares (from 180 pence to 240 pence) over the last six weeks, it is also a reflection of weak current trading. However, we are maintaining our positive stance," Killik says in a note.

