Shares in Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, rise as much as 3 percent to reach a six-week high after regulator ISVAP eases the rules on how much of an insurer's losses on government bonds need to be included in its solvency ratio calculation.

The regulatory change "helps (Fondiaria) shares which have come down a lot because of the general problems facing the peripheral members of the euro zone," an insurance sector analyst says.

The spread between Italian bonds and comparable German bunds has widened this year pushing down the value of Italian bonds.

Fondiaria-SAI "are in a worse position than other insurers so clearly any help is more beneficial", the analyst says.

A Milan trader says the rule change is supporting the insurer's shares.

