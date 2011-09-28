European shares pare losses after Wall Street opens higher, although remain in the red after a recent strong run as investors seek detail to flesh out hopes for decisive political action to end the region's long-running debt crisis.

At 1341 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares is down 0.4 percent at 934.92 points, after adding more than 7 percent in the three previous sessions.

In the United States, meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average is up 0.7 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 is up 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq composite is up 0.4 percent.

