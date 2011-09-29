Institutional investors appear to be spurning stocks offering high dividend yields, which can offer equity investors some solace from companies that can afford the payout amid the uncertain economic outlook and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, according to research firm Data Explorers.

The securities financing research firm said in a note that long-only investors who lend their securities have raised their average holdings of stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 since August, but they have cut their stake in the top 30 dividend yield stocks in the benchmark by an average of 2.8 percent for the same period.

Among the top 30 high dividend yield stocks that those institutional investors who are overweight are PostNL , Home Retail , Cable & Wireless Worldwide and Tele2 (TEL2b.ST).

