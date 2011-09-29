Shares in exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE are down 3.1 percent at the bottom of a 0.3 percent stronger blue chip index , extending losses from the previous session on fears of a proposed financial transaction tax.

"Bad (analyst) comments on the financial transaction tax from a Swiss brokerage," a trader says, explaining the drop and referring to remarks made by analysts at Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse analysts say: "We would expect such taxation to be very negative for volumes and hence market liquidity."

"As such we think that markets could become more volatile and revenues could undershoot estimates substantially. We note that in previous cases such as in Sweden such legislation was very damaging for the market," they add.

Peer London Stock Exchange slips 1.1 percent.

