Shares in Tate & Lyle rise 2.5 percent to feature among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 index as the sweetener and starches maker sees a year of profitable growth, helped by strong demand for its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda and higher prices for its by-products.

The group saw strong growth in sucralose volumes due to the product's use in more food and drink products, and expects to benefit from higher prices for its by-products, which are largely used in animal feeds.

"Volumes are robust across most segments and co-product realisations have surprised on the upside. The news on both domestic and export demand for corn sweeteners is reassuring," Investec says in a note.

"For us Tate is continuing to sail in calm and sunny waters."

