Risk appetite among international funds has fallen to very low levels, similar to those seen in late 2008 and 2009, analysts at HSBC say in a monthly note, citing contrarian plays in sectors such as luxury goods.

"International funds are overweight low-beta sectors and are more overweight defensive sectors than they were at any point in the 2008 recession. This level of pessimism highlights the potential for positive surprises for cyclicals," they say.

Holdings in luxury goods stocks in Europe have fallen sharply and international funds are now underweight, they say, naming Swiss firm Richemont as one top pick.

Elswhere in the region, weightings in consumer staples have risen sharply, they add.

"Telecoms and utilities were initially left behind but now there are signs of buying. Vodafone is a Europe Super Ten stock and we have Overweight ratings on United Utilities and EDP in the utilities sector," they say.

