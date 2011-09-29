Shares in Compass Group fall 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.4-percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as the world's biggest contract caterer says sales in Britain, Ireland and elsewhere in Europe will be flat, hit by tough economic conditions.

However, the company says full-year sales should rise, with strong growth in emerging markets and North America likely to offset a sluggish performance in Europe.

"The group has achieved strong revenue growth for the year, despite a difficult trading background, and underlying margins are also ahead. However, in FY12, finance charges will be higher than we had expected and like-for-like growth is likely to be impacted by the current financial turmoil," Investec says in a note.

Investec cuts its target price to 630 pence from 640 pence.

Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: "Despite strong management and sizeable 'self-help' measures, growth does appear to have slowed. The UK & Ireland and Europe remain difficult, while the absence of a Q4 North American organic growth figure may point to increased challenges."

Trading volumes are 71 percent of its 90-day daily average in nearly three hours of trading, against a 20 percent volume on the FTSE 100 index.

