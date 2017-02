Shares in luxury cosmetics makers L'Oreal and LVMH fall 3 percent after rival Clarins tells Reuters in an interview it has seen a slowdown since June in Western Europe, a major market for the industry.

This is "negative comment for L'Oreal which derives around 40 percent of sales in Europe," one Paris-based trader says.

