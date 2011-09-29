The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, faring better than the blue chips and the midcaps , off 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Keller sheds 2.4 percent as Goldman Sachs cuts its target price for the construction group, to 510 pence from 620 pence.

Helphire jumps more than 27 percent, in strong volume -- at five and a half times its 90-day daily average volume -- after the accident-claim handler issues full-year results, which show an improvement in net debt levels following the firm's profit warning back in May.

The company also announces the appointment of Avril Palmer-Baunack, currently chief executive officer of Autologic Holdings , as non-executive chairman of the company.

Helphire's shares have fallen 75 percent so far this year.

