Shares in Helphire jumps 40 percent, in strong volume -- at six-and-a-half times its 90-day daily average volume -- after the accident-claim handler issues full-year results, which show an improvement in net debt levels following the firm's profit warning back in May.

Helphire says net debt has reduced further, by 28.3 million pounds to 133.7 million pounds ($209.3 million).

"In my opinion it wasn't a good update - it basically (showed) a continuation of some of the problems they've had in terms of decline in volumes," Danielle James, analyst at Shore Capital, says.

"The only thing that can (account) for today's bounce is that people had been expecting more bad news on the debt -- for it to have stayed static or for it to have gone up," she says.

The company also announces the appointment of Avril Palmer-Baunack, currently chief executive officer of Autologic Holdings , as non-executive chairman of the company.

Helphire's shares have fallen about 73 percent so far this year.

